Local winery brings visions of the ideal to life

It is fair to say that Cyprus wine production is contemporary, although it maintains its human scale and keeps the advantages of tradition. Most wineries are small or medium-sized, which would still be considered rather small in global terms. Most of the traditional wineries have been revamped and use the same up-to-date equipment as the newcomers. Almost all are family-owned boutique wineries.

One such winery is Ezousa. For owner and winemaker Michalis Konstantinidis, Ezousa winery, based in Kannaviou village in Paphos, wine production is a very personal process. His personal touch is found both in the vineyard and in the winery, from planting to pruning and harvesting, with great attention to detail. Innovative and sustainable practices with the aid of cutting-edge technology in vinification adds to the arduous work carried out in the vineyard.

Whilst touring the winery and tasting his wines, it is evident that tradition has incorporated innovation, or the other way round. Inspired by his father and grandfather, Michalis decided in 2003 to open the winery, named after the neighbouring Ezousa river. The vineyards are situated on hilltops overlooking the river, taking advantage of the subsequent humid environment. The region prides itself on its volcanic and calcareous soils.

In Michael’s mind, he knows exactly what the perfect wine from each variety or vineyard should be, how it should smell, taste, and change both in the glass that evening and in the bottle during months and years of ageing. This ideal guides the countless decisions, big and small, that he makes from vine pruning through harvesting, blending, ageing, and bottling. Balance and elegance are the two qualities Michael aims for in his wines.

There are new labels on the new releases this year. The frogs of river Ezousa are a prominent feature on every label, a testament of nature and life in the vineyards. Although there is emphasis on the Cyprus indigenous varieties of Xynisteri, Maratheftiko, Lefkadha and Giannoudi, Mourvèdre (Spanish) and Viognier (French) form the international varieties alliance.

2024 Ezousa Winery Xynisteri, PGI Pafos, ABV 13%

The 2024 Ezousa Xynisteri always lives up to its reputation. Sourced from vineyards around Kannaviou, it undergoes cold maceration and then classic white wine vinification. Brilliant pale straw colour tinged with green. This wine opens with youthful vibrant notes of subtle white flowers, tropical fruit and Cavafy, notes of citrus, peach and green apple. The palate brings bright minerality, a viscous midpalate loaded with fresh notes of lemon curd and white flowers, and a mouth-watering, crisp finish. Enjoy with shrimp and grouper ceviche or baked goat cheese with tangy basil tomato sauce or grilled peach, chicken, and feta salad. €9

2022 Ezousa Winery Xynisteri Palloures Single Vineyard, ABV 12.5%

From a single vineyard in Kannaviou, white wine vinification and finishing with oak, maturation lasts for six months on lees in French oak. Golden with some green hues, ripe aromatics with a delicate expression, peach, orange zest, guava, white flowers, elderflower and a touch of toast and vanilla. On the dry and pithy palate, it is rich, crispy and mineral highlighting a sense of place and personality. Finishing elegantly, it offers finesse, focus and freshness with a cool, citrusy acidity. Its crispness makes it a perfect match with a dozen or two raw oysters. A classic pairing with any type of goat cheese or fried fish such as cod, perch, sole or with full-flavoured vegetable risotto. €16

2019 Ezousa Skin Xynisteri, PGI Pafos, ABV 12.5%

A Xynisteri with extended skin contact, 30 days maceration and classic red wine fermentation. Matured for 12 months on the lees in oak barrels. Golden with orange hues, pure, complex aromas of apricot, peach, mandarin and orange peel, wildflowers and a touch of honey on the nose. On the palate, round yet still fresh, it is medium to full-body, spicy and savoury fruit notes with juicy tannins and crisp acidity. The finish is long and mouthwatering, with a pleasant touch of tannic grip and light, saline character. Excellent with lighter fare as an aperitif, it will stand up to a hearty Cobb salad and boldly flavoured dishes such as moussaka and biryani. Also, an ideal pairing with grilled seafood or savoury cheese. €17

2024 Ezousa Winery Maratheftiko Gris, ABV 12.5%

A field blend of Maratheftiko from a single vineyard with Xynisteri. Classic white wine vinification with four months on lees. Pale salmon in colour with beautiful shiny reflections. Elegant and subtle aromas of wild roses and green apples, ripe stone fruit. Crisp Maratheftiko acidity and Xynisteri zippiness, a wine with a beautiful finish with notes of small red fruits, strawberries, and red currant. Pair with grilled chicken with herbs and lemon, smoked scallops, shrimp cocktail, spaghetti alla Pescatore, Bell peppers stuffed with quinoa, spinach, and beans. €15

2024 Ezousa Winery Maratheftiko, Eros, ABV 12.5%

A Maratheftiko varietal rosé, cold maceration and classic white wine fermentation and then matured for two months on lees. Bright rose-coloured wine with delicious aromas of strawberries, raspberries, cherries and wild roses. On the palate, it is fresh, rich and vibrant, full and lively middle palate, with the refreshingly crisp acidity so typical of Maratheftiko with its spicy, lingering finish. Enjoy anytime as an aperitif, with Chinese chicken salad, falafel or beef kebabs, mezze, or Prosciutto pizza. €10.50

2023 Ezousa Winery Red, ABV 13.5%

A blend of Maratheftiko, Lefkada and Mourvèdre, classic red wine fermentation and maturated for four months on the lees. Intense ruby-coloured wine with delicious aromas of strawberries, cherries, blackberries, wild roses and violets with a touch of juniper. On the palate, it is rich and vibrant, medium-bodied with red fruit on the entry, redcurrant, raspberry and a touch of balsamic with balanced acidity and density, and juicy tannins. Excellent with roast halibut and red wine sauce, burgers, roast chicken, charcuterie and soft cheese platters. €9