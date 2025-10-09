It is not very often that a city’s sounds become the foundation of an album yet for the newly-formed Cypriot trio Nābu Pēra that is exactly what their sound is about. With its debut album, Soundscapes of Nicosia, released on October 10, the band is preparing for nationwide shows this month.

Blending tradition and modernity into an original and surprising sound landscape and language, the music project delivers fresh sounds inspired by the city itself. Comprised of Savvas Thoma, Natasa Hadjiandreou and Demetris Yiasemides, Nābu Pēra was formed in Cyprus with a clear mission: to rewrite the way we listen to and interpret the soundscapes that surround us.

“Soundscapes of Nicosia is a sonorous map that explores, reinterprets and transforms the auditory identity of the Cypriot capital,” says the trio. “Nicosia becomes not only a source of inspiration, but also an instrument: the voices that pass through it and its echoes intertwine with acoustic instruments and electronic textures in an original and contemporary musical narrative.”

Ready to present its debut album to the public, the trio has planned performances in Cyprus’ major city. First up, is a show at the House of Arts and Literature of Paphos as the album is released on Friday. The band will then travel to Limassol’s Vinegar Factory on October 19 before taking to the Nicosia streets as part of Let’s Go Kaimakli Festival on October 26.

The final show this month returns to the place where the album was recorded, the Hot Soap Studios in Larnaca with an 8pm gig on October 29.

Soundscapes of Nicosia – Album Presentation

Newly-formed Cypriot, Nābu Pēra, trio presents its debut album. October 10. House of Arts and Literature of Paphos, Paphos. 8.30pm. October 19. Vinegar Factory, Limassol. 7pm. October 26. Let’s Go Kaimakli Festival, Nicosia. 9pm. October 29. Hot Soap Studios, Larnaca. 8pm. €12-15 (inludes CD). https://www.facebook.com/nabuperaband