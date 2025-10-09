A site-specific installation by Socratis Socratous will open at NiMAC on Friday, presenting the artist’s decade-long research on Tivoli Luna Park, Cyprus’ first amusement park, and on the Nicosia International Airport, beside which the park was founded in 1967.

Named Track 350m, the installation is an amalgamation of objects, photographs and archival remnants as Socratous transforms Tivoli’s ruins into a reflection on leisure, politics and unresolved histories – echoing similar processes of ruination as much as struggles of displacement and division across the region.

Tivoli embodied post-independence optimism and the island’s booming modernity, while its displacement after 1974 equally mirrors Cyprus’ contested past and later capitalist trends that shifted its landscapes.

The inspiration and research on this topic dates back several years. Socratous first developed this project during a residency at NiMAC in 2013, which was never realised due to the financial crisis and the haircut. Now, its time has come and Track 350m will remain at the Nicosia cultural venue until November 2.

Track 350m

Site-specific installation by Socratis Socratous. October 10-November 2. NiMAC, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Wednesday – Saturday: 10am – 8pm. Sunday: 10am – 6pm. Tel: 22-797400