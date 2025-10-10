Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation and the Sophia For Children joined forces for the “I Cook and I Offer” initiative, furthering their shared mission of uplifting children and families in need.

The event took place at one of the all-day primary schools in Limassol, where Sophia implements the “I Cook and I Offer” program, providing all children with a freshly cooked lunch, without exclusion or targeting. Andrey Dashin, Founder of Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, and his Exinity executive team actively participated in the day’s activities by cooking meals alongside the school’s cooks, serving lunch to the students and distributing gifts.

“Through events like this, we witness the true meaning of community engagement,” said Mr. Andrey Dashin. “At Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, we believe that every child deserves not only essential care, but also dignity and hope for the future. We are proud to stand alongside the Sophia For Children on this meaningful mission.”

As part of its contribution, Dashin’s Foundation gifted all students with athletic tracksuits and water bottles, aiming to provide practical support and bring joy to the children.

Thanks to the collaboration with Athlokinisi, which provided a special discount, every child received high-quality branded sportswear.

For nearly two decades, Sophia For Children’s programs have significantly improved the lives of children in Cyprus and Kenya by providing care, education, and opportunities for a brighter future. Approved by the Ministry of Education, Sophia’s “I Cook and I Offer” initiative was launched in 2013 in Cyprus to provide lunch for children in all-day primary and nursery schools, targeting economically vulnerable communities. Currently, this program serves 1,500 students across 18 primary schools and 10 nursery schools, ensuring that every child receives a nutritious meal, regardless of their family’s financial circumstances.

Through its support for Sophia’s work, Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation reaffirms its strong commitment to the welfare of children and vulnerable groups in Cyprus.