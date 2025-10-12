Veteran trader Peter Brandt has labeled Ripple’s XRP token a top short candidate, sparking debates on which crypto to buy now amid shifting crypto prices. Brandt spots a descending triangle on the daily chart, where XRP hovers near $2.79 after a 3% drop in the last day.

Whales dumped 440 million tokens last month, fueling bearish signals as support at $2.68 teeters. Consequently, traders eye a potential slide to $2.20 if that level breaks, contrasting with XRP’s modest 34% gain this year after 2023’s surge.

Moreover, whispers of an XRP crypto ETF offer faint hope, yet market jitters persist. Thus, savvy investors pivot toward stabler options in the volatile crypto market.

XRP faces bearish pressure

Brandt’s analysis highlights weakening momentum for XRP, as the token forms lower highs post its July peak at $3.66. Selling from large holders intensifies the downside, with on-chain data confirming the exodus.

Furthermore, if XRP dips below $2.68, Brandt predicts accelerated falls, turning the setup into a prime short play. Besides, the cryptocurrency market is generally cautious today as XRP’s $167 billion market cap drops to the fifth spot after BNB.

Similarly, holders are prepared for turbulence while analysts debate whether recovery above $3 could reverse the script. Yet, whales have been seen on a regular basis, which indicates caution still exists.

Mutuum Finance: A new powerhouse

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is attracting investor attention, as their phase 6 presale has reached 65% of the way to filling up – which accounts for $17,250,000 in total raised since launch and 16,860 holders on board.

After successful completion of the Certik audit, the team has received a 90/100 token score that reinforces the high security level.

In addition, Mutuum Finance recently introduced a bug bounty program alongside Certik offering $50,000 in USDT in critical, major, minor and low reward tiers for vulnerability discoveries.

Consequently, this bolsters trust in the protocol’s design. In parallel, the MUTM team rolled out a dashboard featuring a leaderboard for the top 50 holders, who earn bonus tokens for maintaining ranks.

Presale Accelerates Gains

Phase 6 unfolds swiftly at $0.035 per token, a 250% jump from phase one’s $0.01 entry, yet buyers now stand to pocket 420% returns post-launch at $0.06. Holders since the start have locked in those multiples, and current participants mirror that path through tiered pricing.

Furthermore, phase 6 sells out rapidly, narrowing the window for this entry point before phase 7 lifts prices 14.3% to $0.04. Thus, early movers in Mutuum Finance secure advantages over fading altcoins like XRP amid crypto crashes. In essence, the presale’s structure rewards timely joins without hype.

Protocol builds utility

Mutuum Finance advances its lending and borrowing protocol, targeting Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025 for version 1 rollout. Core elements include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and a liquidator bot to handle overcollateralized loans. Therefore, Mutuum Finance positions as a practical DeFi tool, outshining short-term bets in shaky tokens.

Mutuum Finance unveils its largest giveaway, distributing $100,000 in MUTM to 10 winners at $10,000 each, tied to the presale’s momentum. Participants submit wallet addresses, finish quests, and invest at least $50 to qualify.

This initiative celebrates community growth, drawing more into the ecosystem. Moreover, such efforts highlight Mutuum Finance’s focus on user involvement, contrasting with XRP’s whale-driven dips and crypto predictions of further slides.

Weighing short investments against solid plays

Peter Brandt’s XRP short call underscores risks in top cryptos facing breakdowns, yet Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers a counterpoint through its audited protocol and rising presale traction.

Investors pondering which crypto to buy now should weigh bearish XRP signals against MUTM’s utility in lending yields. Consequently, explore Mutuum Finance entries today to build lasting positions.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).