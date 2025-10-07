MPs on Monday began discussions on new regulations giving civil servants the option to work fewer hours, with a commensurate reduction in wages.

The regulations aim to allow civil servants to work less – up to two hours per day – for specific reasons. These include taking care of children, or if a civil servant has a disability or serious health issues, or due to circumstances beyond their control.

In case of citing health issues, they must produce a doctor’s certificate.

In addition, workers in the public sector would be able to have a more flexible work timetable – coming to work anywhere from 7am to 9am, and leaving between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

A finance ministry official explained that these arrangements would not affect employee rights relating to promotions, pay scales, statutory leave, the 13th salary or pension benefits.

But, for instance, where a civil servant takes leave at a time when he or she is working a reduced timetable, the salary will be based on the fewer hours.

The same official said such arrangements will be completely voluntary.

The new regulations would facilitate people who cannot cope with the normal, full work schedule.

Docking their wages proportionally to the hours would deter any abuse.

In parliament, the main civil servants union Pasydy welcomed the proposed changes.

Likewise the Isotita trade union supported the changes, noting that they would also help alleviate traffic jams due to the fact that currently the vast majority of civil servants get off work at the same time.

MPs also discussed a related issue – remote work for civil servants. The government has tabled a bill for mixed teleworking, or hybrid work – where employees split their time between working remotely from a location outside the office and working from the physical office.

For a civil servant to qualify for teleworking, their duties must be compatible. This would be decided by the head of each governmental department or agency.

Ineligible for remote work will be employees working shifts, as they are required to be physically present at the workplace at all times.

In addition, civil servants must be issued an office computer. Working from home will be voluntary. Those interested will file an application to their superior.

On Monday, MPs got into the nitty-gritty of the bill, looking for example at the issue of who would be responsible for safety when a civil servant works from home.

Given this is a legal issue, a representative of the attorney-general’s office asked for two weeks to come back with answers.