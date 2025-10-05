Traditional Cyprus sheftalia, most commonly served in pitta with souvlakia to complete a mixed kebab has been named as the second best sausage dish in the world by Food Atlas.

Putting English classics Toad in the Hole and Pigs in Blankets in the shade, the only dish judged more favourably by Food Atlas was the Greek dish Spetsofai.

“This traditional Cypriot sausage is made from a mixture of minced pork and lamb, chopped red onion, and parsley wrapped in caul fat, a thin fatty membrane that lines the stomach of cows, sheep, and pigs,” Food Atlas said about Sheftalia.

There are two theories as to how the dish got its name – either from the Turkish word seftali, which means peach, most likely as a reference to its texture, or from the name of the street vendor who is credited with having invented it, it continued.

The meat mixture is seasoned with salt, pepper, and cinnamon, and then formed into small sausages which are skewered and grilled. As the meat cooks, the caul fat renders, giving the sausages a crispy, caramelised exterior while keeping the meat on the inside tender and juicy.

Completing the top 10 were Chorizo a la Parrilla from Argentina, Ovos mexidos com Farinheira from Portugal, Nem Nuong from Vietnam, Currywurst from Germany, Rougail Saucisses from Madagascar and Salchicha Parrillera again from Argentina.