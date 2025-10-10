Total beer deliveries in Cyprus recorded a notable increase in September 2025, rising by 24.1 per cent year-on-year, according to data released this week by the Statistical Service (Cystat).

Total deliveries reached 4.37 million litres, compared to 3.52 million litres in September 2024.

Beer deliveries for domestic consumption showed a strong rise of 23.5 per cent, reaching 4.18m litres from 3.39m litres in the same month last year.

Exports also surged, marking an impressive 40.3 per cent increase to 183,503 litres, compared to 130,825 litres in September 2024.

During the first nine months of 2025, however, total beer deliveries recorded a slight decline of 2.4 per cent, falling to 34.40m litres from 34.79m litres in the corresponding period of 2024.