One of the central themes of the recently-concluded Cyprus–Greece Business and Investment Forum was that the two countries should pursue stronger collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures to bolster their economies and expand into neighbouring markets.

The event, which took place in Athens, attracted broad participation from both countries’ business communities.

“The event underscored the need for closer cooperation in sectors such as investment, technology, innovation, and women’s entrepreneurship, highlighting their potential to drive mutual economic growth,” the organisers said in a statemenet released on Friday.

Speaking at the forum, Cyprus’ Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, George Papanastasiou, and Greece’s Deputy Minister of Development, Stavros Kalafatis, emphasised that “businesses in both countries have the capacity, infrastructure, and willingness to enhance their cooperation and strengthen economic prospects”.

They explained that investments, technology, innovation, and women’s entrepreneurship “are key areas where significant opportunities for further collaboration exist”.

Demetris Skalkos, Secretary-General of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of Enterprise Greece, said that the economic conditions in both countries are currently strong, providing a favourable environment for companies seeking to expand their international reach.

“The economic data of both economies are now very good, and this supports the efforts of businesses to pursue partnerships aimed at outward-looking growth,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a message delivered on behalf of Cyprus’ First Lady, Philippa Karsera Christodoulides, the Consul of Cyprus in Athens, Christina Constantouri, said “business cooperation between the two countries is essential today because the economy, apart from challenges, is also characterised by new opportunities”.

In his welcoming remarks, Joseph Joseph, President of the Cyprus–Greece Business Association and CEO of FMW Financial Media Way, said that “enterprises in both countries have comparative advantages in investment, technology, and innovation that must be utilised”.

“Today we are faced with a challenge. Whether the two countries will manage to move together in the great journey of the economic future that guarantees progress and development, or remain confined within their own small worlds,” he added.

The main segment of the forum featured three panel discussions covering investment opportunities, innovation and technology, and start-up development, with participation from numerous business and academic representatives.

The event was organised by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), Invest Cyprus, and Enterprise Greece, with the support of the Embassy of Cyprus in Athens, the Union of Greek Women (EGE), the Cyprus Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW Cyprus), and the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE).