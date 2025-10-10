A bill submitted to parliament by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism seeks to modernise the legal framework governing catering and entertainment venues, aiming to boost competitiveness and simplify outdated procedures in Cyprus’ hospitality sector.

According to the ministry’s introductory report, the proposed law addresses long-standing gaps and weaknesses in the existing system, with a view to strengthening entrepreneurship, public safety and the overall quality of the tourism product.

It abolishes what the ministry described as “burdensome and anachronistic provisions” that hinder business development, replacing them with a more flexible and transparent structure.

Under the new framework, seven key changes are proposed. These include scrapping strict building criteria and the previous categorisation of recreation centres by class, as well as ending the requirement for operators to submit price lists for approval.

The bill also introduces clearer distinctions between catering and entertainment venues, enhances health and safety provisions for staff and customers, and adjusts operating hours according to venue type.

Local authorities would be given limited discretion to extend or reduce operating hours by up to one hour, while new provisions would allow for administrative fines and immediate court-ordered suspensions of venues found in breach of the law.

If approved, catering establishments would be permitted to open from 06.00 to 01.30, while bars and pubs could operate from 08.00 to 02.30.

Music halls and clubs would run from 20.00 to 01.30 (open) and 05.00 (closed), and cabarets until 05.30.

However, the Association of Leisure Centre Owners (Pasika) has reacted strongly, warning of “drastic measures” if the bill passes in its current form.

The association argued that reducing opening hours for taverns, restaurants and bars while extending them for music and clubs “creates unfair competition” and favours large business groups.

It added that the proposed changes risk “degrading the authentic Cypriot hospitality and gastronomy experience” and transforming Cyprus “from a quality hospitality destination into a one-dimensional party destination.”