Intensified operations against illegal bird trapping, with recent raids leading to the seizure of nets, lime sticks, sound-mimicking devices, and other equipment, were welcomed on Tuesday by the office of the environment and animal welfare commissioner.

According to the office, dozens of wild birds were also freed during the operations carried out by the police and the game and fauna service.

It stressed that there can be no tolerance for actions that harm wildlife or put migratory species at risk. Officials also highlighted the international implications of illegal trapping for the country’s reputation.

The commissioner’s office called on citizens to report incidents of illegal trapping and to cooperate with authorities.

It added that the commissioner maintains regular communication with both services to share information, monitor actions, and strengthen prevention, including through potential institutional measures.

Operations took place across several districts.

Authorities confirmed that they recovered equipment used for trapping and ensured the safe release of captured birds.

The office underlined that protecting wild birds is a European priority under the birds directive and the EU biodiversity strategy for 2030.

It said illegal trapping is also an act of cruelty, a breach of animal welfare law, and can raise public health and illegal trade concerns.

Full implementation of national and European law is needed to protect biodiversity and improve environmental governance in Cyprus.