Cyprus’ music fans are in for a treat this week as the Athens-based band Hermaphrodite’s Child travels to the island for a one-night-only performance. Taking over the historic Antonakis Music Hall in old Nicosia on Friday, the four-piece band will take listeners on a journey through the best sounds of the 50s and 60s.

Band members Vasilis Tzelepis, Dimitris Tzelepis, Yannis Voulgaris and Dimitris Amarantos are getting ready to step on the Nicosia stage and present a unique repertoire to Cypriot audiences, reviving the authentic sound that shaped modern music.

The band’s setlist will burst with legendary tunes from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, The Beach Boys, The Kinks, Jerry Lee Lewis and Chuck Berry. But the repertoire also includes Greek artists such as Paschalis & Olympians, The Charms, Mimis Plessas, The Forminx and The Idols, carefully selected to create a bridge between international and Greek musical heritage.

The band’s name is a playful ‘pun’ inspired by the iconic Greek band of the 60s – Aphrodite’s Child. With a love for music and the aesthetics of the past, Hermaphrodite’s Child’s distinctive style exudes the atmosphere of an era that continues to inspire. Each live show is a journey through time, filled with passion and authentic rock ‘n’ roll energy.

And that is not all the evening has in store. Opening and closing sets by DJ Claudio will amplify the groovy atmosphere of the night, so don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes.

Hermaphrodite’s Child

Athens-based band performs 50s and 60s songs from the international and Greek music scene. Opening and closing sets by DJ Claudio. October 17. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. Doors open 9pm, live music starts 9.45pm. Tickets and reservations: 99-566485. www.ticketmaster.cy