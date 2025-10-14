A bill covering the opening times of entertainment venues sparked fierce debate at the House commerce committee on Tuesday with association chairman saying it favoured some establishments over others.

The proposed legislation would differentiate between dining establishments and entertainment venues, with different closing times for each.

Representing the Cyprus hospitality venues association (Pasika), Fanos Leventis criticised the distinction.

He said it favours entertainment venues while disadvantaging dining establishments. He also said that the bill had unresolved issues and appeared to require further consultation before approval.

According to the proposal, those at dining establishments would be expected to leave by 1am, while entertainment venues could continue until 5-6am.

Pasika called for a unified closing time, as currently exists. Leventis described the bill as “not the result of consultation” and warned of potential economic and social consequences, including job losses in the hospitality sector.

House committee chairman and Disy MP Kyriakos Hadjiyiannis said the bill takes a one-sided approach and serves certain interests.

He described the proposal as “unacceptable” and said the time difference benefits entertainment venues.

He added that the committee would prioritise discussion to resolve multiple issues, emphasising that the legislature cannot take on responsibilities of the executive.

Akel MP Costas Costa highlighted conflicting views and possible conflicts of interest during the session. He said it is the executive’s responsibility to submit a thoroughly consulted bill.

He added that the committee requested further consultation within two weeks before revisiting the proposal.

Dipa MP Michalis Yiakoumis stressed the need for a balance between business activity, public safety and quality of life.

He asked stakeholders to submit written comments on the bill’s articles so the committee could have a complete and comparative view.

Edek MP Elias Myrianthous noted that discussions on operating hours have been ongoing since 2010.

He suggested the final legislation should support both businesses and tourism, while avoiding public nuisance.