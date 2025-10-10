Cyprus is “proof of the vital importance of respect for international law”, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations Maria Michael said.

Addressing the UN general assembly’s sixth committee, she said that “as a victim of foreign aggression, Cyprus continues to suffer the consequences of decades of violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

“These ongoing violations highlight the urgent need to ensure that international law is universally respected, upheld, and implemented,” she said.

She went on to speak of the UN’s “unique and irreplaceable role” in “upholding and strengthening international law”, and also praised its “decisive role in the codification and development of international law”.

The UN, she said, “functions as a guardian of the international legal order and a guardian of the rule of law at the international level”.

“Cyprus has established a strong legal system, founded on democracy, the separation of powers, the independence of the judiciary, and respect for human rights,” she said, adding that the country is currently undertaking reforms to “improve efficiency, transparency, access to justice, and accountability”.

One example of this, she said, is the government’s plans to split the role of the attorney-general into two – that of the state’s legal advisor and of a director of public prosecutions, while she also spoke of a “strengthening of the anti-corruption authority”.

Returning to the matter of international law, she said Cyprus “remains unwaveringly committed” to it, and to “the order of things based on the UN charter”.

She also expressed Cyprus’ “firm support for the international court of justice in The Hage as a cornerstone of legal order”, adding that “compliance with its decisions is essential for resolving disputes and preventing future ones”.

Later in her speech, she said all states must apply international law “without selectivity or double standards”.

“The rule of law must function as a shield for all, not as a privilege of the powerful,” she said, adding that “the strengthening of the rule of law at the national and international levels is essential for maintaining peace and security, protecting human rights, and promoting sustainable development”.

She then called for “enhanced political and financial support” for the UN to “continue its decisive role”.

“Cyprus is ready to cooperate constructively with all member states and with the [UN] so that justice, accountability, and equality before the law prevail,” she said.