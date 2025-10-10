Cyprus participated in the international exhibition World Food India 2025, which took place in New Delhi from September 25 to September 28, 2025, through the Cyprus Trade Centre in New Delhi under the Energy Ministry.

According to a statement from the ministry, the exhibition “confirmed Cyprus’ commitment to promoting quality food and beverages and to strengthening long-term trade partnerships with India and the wider region”.

The ministry stated that World Food India 2025, organised every few years by India’s Ministry of Food Processing Industries, brought together over 90 countries and 2,000 exhibitors, “consolidating India’s position as a global hub for food innovation and trade”.

This year’s partner countries were New Zealand and Saudi Arabia, while the focus countries included Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Russia.

At the Cyprus national pavilion, the Cyprus Trade Centre in New Delhi showcased halloumi, the country’s signature product, alongside other Cypriot goods such as commandaria wine, olive oil, and natural fruit juices, promoted through printed brochures and informative materials.

“Tasting sessions allowed visitors to sample authentic Cypriot halloumi and discover simple and delicious recipes, including grilled halloumi in warm pita with tomato slices, a snack that became particularly popular during the exhibition,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that “the Cyprus pavilion attracted a large number of importers, chefs, distributors, and food enthusiasts, while there was strong interest in importing and marketing Cypriot products in the Indian market”.

Among the visitors were government officials, official delegations, and businesspeople from various countries involved in export and import activities.

The statement concluded that “Cyprus’ participation in World Food India 2025 highlighted the growing appeal of high-quality Mediterranean foods in the Indian market and strengthened the country’s presence in the region.”