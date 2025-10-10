Cyprus recorded a trade deficit of €5.15 billion in the period from January to August 2025, compared to €4.15 billion during the same period in 2024, according to the state statistical service (Cystat).

Total imports of goods for the eight-month period amounted to €8.88 bn, up by 14.20 per cent from €7.78 bn in January-August 2024.

At the same time, total exports of goods reached €3.73 bn, showing a modest rise of 2.80 per cent compared with €3.63 bn a year earlier.

According to provisional data, the total imports of goods reached €1.10 bn in August 2025, compared to €981.80 million in August 2024, marking an increase of 11.90 per cent.

Imports from other EU member states were valued at €590.30m, while imports from third countries totalled €507.90m.

In comparison, the figures in August 2024 were €585.60m and €396.20m, respectively.

Imports in August 2025 included the transfer of economic ownership of vessels, with a total value of €34.40m, compared to €2.40m in August 2024.

Meanwhile, total exports of goods in August 2025 amounted to €531.30m, up from €290.80m in August 2024, representing a surge of 82.70 per cent.

Exports to other EU member states stood at €74.40m, and exports to third countries totalled €456.90m, compared with €73.70m and €217.10m, respectively, in August 2024.

Exports for the same month also included the transfer of economic ownership of vessels, valued at €41.40m, compared to €11m in August 2024.

Final data for July 2025 show that total imports of goods amounted to €1.29 bn, compared to €1.08 bn in July 2024, an increase of 19.40 per cent.

Exports of domestically produced products, including stores and provisions for ships and aircraft, reached €384.10m in July 2025, compared with €217.40m a year earlier, an increase of 76.70 per cent.

Within that total, domestic exports of industrial products, excluding stores and provisions, stood at €373.80m in July 2025, compared with €208.60m in July 2024.

Domestic exports of agricultural products, also excluding stores and provisions, amounted to €8.60m, up from €7.70m a year earlier.

Exports of foreign products, including stores and provisions for ships and aircraft, reached €180.90m in July 2025, compared with €111.80m in July 2024, marking an increase of 61.80 per cent.

Cystat also clarified that the statistical value refers to the value of goods at the time and place they cross the border of Cyprus.

The statistical service further explained that domestically produced goods are those wholly obtained in Cyprus or those that underwent their last substantial economic processing on the island.

It added that goods imported and subjected only to minor operations or repairs, leaving them essentially unchanged, are not classified as domestic goods.

In contrast, foreign goods are defined as those not produced in the economic territory of Cyprus, including compensating goods obtained under outward processing when such processing gives them foreign origin.