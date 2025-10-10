A fire broke out in the kitchen of a fourth-floor apartment in Nicosia, the fire brigade said on Friday.

It said that from the evidence gathered so far, the fire appears to have been caused by a candle which was lit and left on top of a refrigerator, which then “caused damage to the refrigerator and part of the apartment’s electrics”.

It added that the “entire apartment was affected by smoke”, and that its occupant “suffered minor burns” while trying to extinguish the fire himself, with an ambulance arriving on the scene to provide first aid and assess the occupant’s health condition.

A total of four fire engines responded to the call, extinguishing the fire and ventilating the apartment.