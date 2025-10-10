A taste of something sweet

Microwave Mochi with Sweet Bean Paste

100g sticky rice flour

260ml cold water

50g white sugar

Pinch of salt

1–2 drops of food colouring (red or green, optional)

50g cornflour

10-12 teaspoons sweet red bean paste

Prepare the filling: Shape the bean paste into 10-12 small balls (about 25g each) and refrigerate them.

Make the mochi dough: In a bowl, mix the flour, sugar, salt, colour and water, until it becomes a homogeneous mixture.

Microwave: Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place in the microwave at 800W. Heat for 1 minute, stir with a spatula, and repeat 3-4 times (4-5 minutes total), until the dough is thick, elastic and sticky.

Form the mochi: Spread cornstarch on a clean surface and transfer the dough. Let it cool slightly. Cut into 10-12 pieces.

Fill: Carefully take each piece of dough and shape it into a small tray. Put a ball of bean paste in the middle and fold the edges so that it closes into a round shape.

Serve: Sprinkle lightly with cornstarch so that they do not stick and serve fresh.

Jasmine Rice with Coconut and Mango Sauce

1 cup. jasmine rice

1 cup. water

400g canned coconut milk

2 tablespoons white sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 large ripe mango, peeled and sliced

2 tablespoons roasted sesame seeds, for garnish

Cooking rice: Rinse jasmine rice with cold water 2-3 times, until the water comes out almost clean.

Put the rice in a saucepan with 1 cup. water, 1/2 cup. coconut milk, 1 tbsp sugar and salt.

Once it boils, lower the heat, cover and let simmer for 10-12 minutes until the liquid is absorbed.

Remove from heat and leave covered for another 5-7 minutes.

Coconut sauce for garnish: In a saucepan, heat the remaining coconut milk with 1 tablespoon sugar.

Dissolve the cornstarch in 2 tablespoons of water and add it to coconut milk.

Stir until lightly thickened into a creamy sauce.

Serving: On each plate put a portion of rice with coconut sauce.

Place mango slices next to it.

Drizzle with a little extra coconut sauce.

Garnish with roasted sesame seeds.

Yogurt Dessert with Roast Apricots, Rosewater Syrup & Vanilla

8 apricots, cut into wedges

400g Dessert Yogurt Pear, Apple, Banana

Zest and juice of 1/2 lemon

150ml white moschofilero wine

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon rosewater

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons chopped pistachios

Small mint leaves to serve

Brush the apricots with a little vegetable oil. Bake directly on the grill or in the griddle pan until golden brown. Turn them over and bake on the other side.

In a saucepan add the white wine, lemon zest and juice, honey and 2 tablespoons sugar. Heat over medium heat, stirring until sugar melts.

Once the mixture boils, lower the heat and add the apricot wedges. Let simmer for 5 minutes, until slightly tender.

Remove the apricots with a slotted spoon and place in bowls. Cover with cling film and refrigerate.

Continue to simmer the remaining syrup until reduced to about 1/3 of the original volume (about 10 minutes). Remove from heat and let cool completely.

Once the syrup reaches room temperature, add the rosewater and vanilla. Stir and store the syrup in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/