Larnaca’s green point will be reconstructed with a budget of €950,000, covered entirely by the EU Recovery and Resilience Plan, with the aim of encouraging more people to recycle and reuse waste material.

The contract for the project, signed on Friday at the city’s district organisation (EOA) offices, provides for an upgrading based on model specifications, allowing it to be included in the national network of green points.

Larnaca’s EOA will be undertaking the implementation of the project, which will include new collection, sorting and temporary storing facilities, surveillance and fire protection systems, as well as accessible and safe areas for the public.

The initiative is part of the district’s effort to enhance the circular economy, protect the environment and improve the quality of life for Larnaca residents.

On completion, the project is expected to reduce uncontrolled dumping, increase recycling and cultivate environmental awareness.