Lemissoler Corporate Management Ltd. has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its innovative watertight hatch cover design for gearless bulk carrier vessels, a milestone that further strengthens the Limassol-based company’s reputation for sustainable ship design and engineering.

Developed by Lemissoler’s technical team, the new system improves watertight integrity through an advanced seal arrangement and introduces an enclosed deck configuration that shields crews from harsh weather, reduces deck maintenance and increases cargo capacity.

ABS reviewed the full structural plans, including finite element strength analysis (FEM) and the hydraulic system, confirming compliance with class requirements.

Joshua Divin, ABS Senior vice president, Marine Business Development, said larger gearless vessels such as the Kamsarmax remain popular because of their versatility.

He explained that the new watertight hatches help safeguard cargo, allow vessels to operate at reduced freeboards and improve the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), “thereby boosting environmental performance.” He added that ABS is proud to support Lemissoler’s groundbreaking design.

Philippos Philis, Lemissoler Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said innovation and sustainability remain central to the company’s vessel design philosophy.

“We are proud to unveil our advanced watertight hatch cover system, designed for gearless vessels such as the Kamsarmax and Capesize,” he noted, “which not only improves cargo protection and capacity but also makes a significant contribution to energy efficiency and lowering environmental impact.”

Working with ABS on this pioneering project, he added, emphasises Lemissoler’s commitment to advancing maritime engineering and supporting the industry’s decarbonisation objectives.

ABS’s New Technology Qualification services provide a structured pathway for verifying that emerging technologies meet defined performance standards, a process that, in this case, has validated Lemissoler’s latest contribution to safer, greener and more efficient bulk carrier operations.

Founded in 1996, Lemissoler manages a modern eco-fleet of 12 bulk carriers and continues to position itself at the forefront of Cyprus’s maritime innovation and sustainability efforts.