The severe traffic congestion that paralysed Nicosia on Wednesday is the result of “a state failure to create an effective public transport system,” Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos told the Cyprus Mail on Friday.

Ongoing roadworks on key arteries – Digenis Akritas avenue, Konstantinos Palaiologos street, Evagorou avenue and the upper section of Makarios avenue – have caused major spillovers onto adjacent roads in recent weeks, leading to heavy congestion along Stasinou avenue.

Although the problem has long been recognised, the situation has worsened significantly in recent years.

“Every year, approximately three per cent more vehicles are added to Nicosia’s streets, and yet we remain the only capital in the EU without basic responsibility and funding for a transport system,” Prountzos said.

Prountzos noted that over €1.5 billion in taxpayer funds have been channelled into the transport ministry, yet more than 90 per cent of travel is still made by private car.

Public distrust, he said, stems from the lack of a comprehensive bus lane network, pavements and frequent, reliable routes that could make car use unnecessary.

The mayor expressed his disappointment over the lack of funding for the measures proposed in the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan for the capital.

While acknowledging that municipalities also bear some responsibility, Prountzos said he is prepared to submit a serious proposal, emphasising that traffic congestion is above all a public health issue.

“Air quality in Nicosia is emerging as the fourth leading cause of death,” he said, while “the mental health of the residents is also being strained.”

He pointed out that people are losing countless working hours and valuable personal time stuck in traffic – at significant financial and social cost.

While some of the road works are near completion, namely Evagorou avenue which is expected to reopen on November 15, and Digenis Akritas avenue and Konstantinos Palaiologos street are expected to reopen in December, community leaders remain sceptical.

“Even after some of the works are completed, problems will not be resolved,” deputy mayor Chrysanthos Fakas said, calling on authorities to find urgent traffic solutions as the situation becomes “unbearable.”

Prountzos said he had appealed to the police for better traffic management at key intersections – including those between Stasinou and Evagorou, and Makarios and Stasinou avenues – but without success. The municipality also requested traffic light adjustments and the temporary reopening of Makarios avenue, both of which were declined.

“Do we simply want to keep complaining about this, or actually do something?” Prountzos asked.

The Cyprus Mail contacted the police to ask how they plan to address the congestion but received no response.