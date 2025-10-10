An explosion which occurred outside an office building in Paphos was caused by a hand grenade, Paphos police’s assistant operations director Michalis Nikolaou said on Friday.

He said the police had been informed of damage to the exterior of the building at around 8.45am, and that they immediately attended the scene and cordoned it off.

He added that evidence is being collected from the scene, and other investigations are underway with the aim of identifying the perpetrator or perpetrator.

The incident is said to have caused “material damage” to the building, but no injuries.