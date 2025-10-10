Friday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy across most of the island, with temperatures set to rise to 27 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 16 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies are expected to clear, with temperatures set to drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, 17 degrees Celsius on the coast, and just nine degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Increased cloud cover is expected over the weekend, bringing with it the possibility of isolated rain in the mountains, while the skies are expected to clear on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable over the weekend.