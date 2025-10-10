Just a few days remain until the 10th edition of the beloved Nicosia Book Festival at Acropolis Park and the organisers have shared a glimpse of the agenda. Two days of presentations, storytelling, music, theatre, activities for all ages and, of course, books await this Saturday and Sunday.

At the Children’s Stage, young festival-goers will be transported into the enchanting world of books through interactive activities and tales. On Saturday at 2.30pm, Zacharias the Wolf in Fairyland will spark children’s imaginations while at 5.10pm, Jeanne Macaigne will transport them into the magical world of French illustration and storytelling. And throughout the weekend, a treasure hunt among a dozen other performances will keep children exploring the playful literature world.

At the Literary Stage, acclaimed French author Mathias Énard will present his works on Saturday at 6.15pm while later in the evening a special tribute to Mikis Theodorakis and Manos Hadjidakis will take place led by Asteris Koutoulas and Professor Costas Gouliamos.

On Sunday at 5.15pm, the festival will present the pioneers of Cypriot literature – Rembelina and Meleagrou, with Stella Voskaridou, Louiza Papaloizou, and interventions by Takis Hadjidemetriou and Ioulita Toumazi. In the evening, printmaker Hambis Tsangaris will talk with Dimitra Georgiou and the audience about his new publications (7.15pm).

Plenty more will take place throughout the weekend including a discussion on women’s voices in contemporary French literature, a musical-poetic performance dedicated to Pavlos Liasides and a book exchange in which everyone can participate.

10th Nicosia Book Fest

Annual literature festival. October 11-12. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. www.nicosiabookfest.com