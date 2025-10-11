A total of 18 high-tech showers have been installed across the main beaches of Protaras, the Paralimini-Derynia municipality announced on Saturday.

It said one shower has been placed on each of the beaches of Kapparis, Ayia Triada, Vyzakia (Cavo Maris), and Potami (Marlita). Two have been installed at Louma and Pernera beaches, three at Fig Tree Bay, and seven at Vrisi beach.

The new system introduces a small usage fee of €0.50 for 30 seconds. Officials said the charge will help maintain the facilities and manage water consumption effectively during the busy summer season.

The municipality said the showers are powered by solar energy, supporting Cyprus’ wider push towards green development.

The technology also helps reduce energy costs and control water waste.

In previous years, officials said, large amounts of water were often wasted or left to pool around beach shower areas, causing hygiene and maintenance issues.

The municipality described the project as both an environmental and aesthetic upgrade.

It said the installations form part of a broader effort to enhance visitors’ experience while promoting sustainability.