Despite scattered rainfall in several forest areas this week, Cyprus wildlife’s need for water remains at its highest level, the forestry department said on Saturday.

Officials said that while some local showers offered brief relief, they were not enough to restore water levels in natural springs or ponds that animals rely on during the dry season.

The forestry department has continued its daily work to maintain and protect natural water sources across the island’s forests.

This includes cleaning and repairing water troughs, monitoring underground springs, and transporting water to remote areas where streams have dried up.

The department described this effort as one of the most important actions for protecting biodiversity, particularly as prolonged heat and reduced rainfall continue to affect ecosystems.

Securing access to water is essential for the survival of many species, including birds, reptiles, and larger mammals that depend on these natural sources throughout the year.

The work also helps prevent wildlife from moving closer to residential or agricultural areas in search of water, reducing the risk of conflict and accidents.

A videos released by the department shows remarkable footage from hidden cameras capturing moments of several iconic forest species – birds, foxes, hedgehogs, and mouflons – visiting the water sources maintained by forestry staff.

It highlights how critical these spots are for the island’s wildlife, especially during the long dry months.

While recent showers brought some hope, forestry officials warn that the overall dry trend remains a serious concern.