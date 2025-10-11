For three days, the historic centre of Limassol will come alive with a vibrant programme of exhibitions, screenings, performances, open studios and site-specific projects as Limassol Art Walks makes its 2025 comeback. From October 31 to November 2, a total of 23 artist-run spaces, institutions, galleries and pop-up initiatives will simultaneously open their doors, inviting the public to explore the city’s artistic pulse.

Visitors are encouraged to create their own routes, wander through Limassol’s streets, and discover the depth and diversity of its contemporary art scene. This year, the event is organised in collaboration with the Art Explora Festival, an itinerant festival presented by the international organisation Art Explora across 15 Mediterranean countries.

In Limassol, the festival is curated and organised by The Island Club, further enriching the programme and offering the public the opportunity to engage with a broader spectrum of artists and cultural spaces. This collaboration also highlights Limassol’s role on the international art map, showcasing the city’s dynamic creative community to a wider audience.

Taking part in this fourth edition are the venues: OASI Space for Visual Experimentation, NeMe, The Edit Gallery, The Gallery 45, eins gallery, Tapper x d͡zama’ɾia, MeMeraki Artist Residency, JOEY RAMONE, Art Seen, SYNCLERY Gallery X Milicuri Art Advisory, CAN Christina Androulidaki Gallery, Morfi Gallery, Fragment Gallery, VELYCHKO GALLERY, ATRNOW agency, Concrete Affection and Shilo & MISC.

4th Limassol Art Walks

Open art studios, galleries and artist-run spaces with exhibitions, screenings, performances and more. October 31: 5pm-10pm. November 1 -2: 11am-8pm. Throughout central Limassol. Free admission. https://limassolartwalks.com/