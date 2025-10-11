Two traffic accidents in Nicosia different parts of Nicosia on Saturday afternoon left and elderly man and an elderly woman dead.

The first accident happened around 1pm on Gregoris Afxentiou Street in Ayia Varvara.

A car carrying an elderly woman as a passenger collided head-on with another vehicle under circumstances still being investigated.

The woman was fatally injured in the crash. She was later identified as Andriana Lefteeri, 80, from England.

About an hour and a half later, a second accident took place on a road of the same road in Pera Orinis. A 19-year-old driver hit an elderly man who was trying to cross the road.

The injured man was taken to Nicosia general hospital, where doctors described his condition as serious but he later died of the injuries.

He was named as Demetris Skoufari, 77.

Police are investigating both accidents to determine what caused them.