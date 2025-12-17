Defence minister Vasilis Palmas commended military registration offices as “vital” in supporting the national guard and in reducing bureaucracy.

Palmas, visiting the registration office for the Nicosia and Kyrenia districts, said the new computerised conscription system, developed internally by the national guard, will allow all personal service records to be kept exclusively in electronic form for the 2026 intake.

Since March 2024, verified users of gov.cy have been able to apply online for military status certificates and exit permits, which are issued electronically without the need for physical attendance.

The minister said closer integration with other state services now allows military authorities to access and provide information more effectively, in line with legislation.

He praised the military service leadership and staff for delivering a system tailored to operational needs.

Turning to defence spending, Palmas said Cyprus has a “duty to strengthen its defensive capabilities as long as the Cyprus problem remains unresolved and occupation troops remain on the island”.

He pointed to Cyprus’ participation in the EU SAFE regulation, which provides access to up to €1.2 billion over five years to enhance the national guard without reducing annual defence allocations.

“Strong deterrence”, he said, “is essential for protecting sovereignty and maintaining peace”.

Palmas also referred to recent contacts with France and the UAE, saying defence and security have become central to European discussions following the war in Ukraine.

He said cooperation with France remains strong, while ties with the UAE are expected to bring wider benefits beyond defence, including in energy.