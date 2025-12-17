December 2025 — Artificial intelligence is transforming crypto markets beyond trading. AutoHash, a Swiss-registered cloud mining platform, has launched a new generation of AI-driven cloud mining, applying quantitative trading logic directly to mining operations. By combining AI optimization, renewable energy, and transparent contracts, AutoHash enables users to earn up to $3,828 per day in mining rewards—without hardware or manual management.

AutoHash offers short-term, AI-optimized cloud mining contracts designed for different budgets and income targets. All plans are fully managed and automatically distribute rewards.

Program Name Amount (USD) Contract Term (Days) Daily Rewards (USD) Total Revenue (USD) ROI Geo Farm Starter 10 TH/s 150 3 5 15 3.33% Hydro Farm Core 22 TH/s 500 3 17 51 3.40% Geo Therm Farm Core 59 TH/s 3,600 2 147.6 295.2 4.10% Geo Therm Farm Max 241 TH/s 12,500 2 637.5 1,275 5.10% Wind Power + Solar Power 1100 TH/s 43,500 1 3,828 3,828 8.80%

Under optimal network and energy conditions, the highest-performance plan can generate up to $3,828 in daily rewards, positioning AutoHash among the most competitive AI-optimized cloud mining platforms available.

To lower the entry barrier, AutoHash offers a $100 free cloud mining credit to all new users upon registration.

This allows users to:

Experience real mining rewards



Test AI-optimized allocation performance



Understand daily payout mechanics before investing



No hardware, setup, or technical knowledge is required.

How AI Quantitative Strategy Powers AutoHash Mining

Traditional AI quantitative trading relies on real-time data, automation, and dynamic capital allocation. AutoHash applies the same principles to cloud mining.

The platform continuously analyzes:

Blockchain network difficulty



Energy efficiency across renewable farms



Mining pool stability and uptime



Reward output efficiency



Based on these factors, mining power is dynamically optimized—similar to how AI trading systems rebalance portfolios—helping stabilize daily returns even in volatile market conditions.

Why AutoHash Stands Out

AutoHash differentiates itself through a combination of regulatory credibility, energy efficiency, and AI automation:

Swiss company registration , enhancing transparency and trust



, enhancing transparency and trust Renewable energy infrastructure (hydro, geothermal, wind, solar)



(hydro, geothermal, wind, solar) AI-driven optimization , inspired by quantitative trading logic



, inspired by quantitative trading logic Clear investment plans, with visible daily rewards and ROI



This model bridges AI-managed investment strategies and real blockchain mining output.

A Smarter Model for Passive Crypto Income

As mining difficulty rises and inefficient operations exit the market, the industry is shifting toward automation and data-driven efficiency. AutoHash’s new generation cloud mining replaces manual decisions with algorithmic execution—allowing users to earn crypto passively through optimized infrastructure.

About AutoHash

AutoHash is a Switzerland-based cloud mining platform focused on combining AI-driven optimization, renewable energy, and transparent investment design. By integrating quantitative strategy concepts into cloud mining, AutoHash provides a more stable and accessible approach to passive crypto income.

With clearly defined investment plans, AI-optimized mining, and a $100 free registration bonus, AutoHash is positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation cloud mining.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).