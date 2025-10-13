A record 224 turtle nests were recorded this year on beaches within the British bases (SBAs), the SBA reported on Monday.

The milestone, achieved between May and October, reflects more than 20 years of consistent protection of endangered Green (Chelonia mydas) and Loggerhead (Caretta caretta) turtles.

The SBAs’ conservation programme operates under a minimum-intervention policy designed to protect natural habitats while reducing human disturbance. The work is supported by legislation under the EU-aligned protection and management of nature and wildlife ordinance.

Under the law, anyone found disturbing nests or turtles faces fines of up to €17,000 and prison sentences of up to three years.

The programme combines daily patrols, aluminium nest cages to deter predators and restrictions on beach activities. These measures have contributed to a steady rise in the number of nests over recent years.

Senior policy and enforcement officer at the SBA’s environment department Alexia Perdiou said the results reflect long-term, science-based work.

“Turtle conservation is a long-term effort,” she said.

“It takes about 20 years before the effectiveness of protection measures can truly be assessed. This is the time it takes for hatchlings to reach adulthood and return to their natal beaches to nest.”

She added that the current results demonstrate the impact of conservation strategies that began more than two decades ago.

The success has also been supported by volunteers from both the SBAs and Cyprus, working closely with Terra Cypria, an environmental NGO that coordinates efforts along Lady’s Mile beach.

“The contribution of volunteers cannot be overstated. No matter how much effort and resources we invest, conservation only works when local communities embrace and support it. Their dedication is both vital and inspiring,” Perdiou said.