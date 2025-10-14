The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has released a new educational video on crypto-assets as part of a joint campaign with other European supervisory authorities.

The move comes in the wake of a previous announcement in which CySEC relayed a joint EU warning on crypto-asset risks and weak investor safeguards.

In the video, CySEC outlines the nature of crypto-assets, associated risks, and the protections under the new EU framework. The video is available on the CySEC website.

CySEC noted that the campaign aims to enhance public awareness and help retail investors understand the complexity and risks of digital assets.

A spokesperson said “we believe that educating the public is essential to safeguarding investor interests in this fast-evolving space”, they said.

Under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), which entered into force in December 2024, crypto-asset service providers must meet new rules regarding transparency, consumer protection, and authorisation.

The educational initiative is part of a coordinated approach by CySEC and European counterparts to promote responsible investment behaviour and reduce misconception among consumers.