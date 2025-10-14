Total government employment in Cyprus reached 52,530 persons in September 2025, showing a marginal decline of 50 employees, or 0.1 per cent, compared with the same month last year, according to the statistical service (Cystat).

Employment in the civil service fell by 1 per cent, while the security forces registered a sharper drop of 2.4 per cent. By contrast, employment in the educational service rose by 3.3 per cent during this period.

Compared with September 2024, the largest increase was recorded among employees with contracts of definite duration, up 4.8 per cent, whereas those with contracts of indefinite duration declined by 2.3 per cent.

Within individual services, the most notable rise was seen in definite-duration contracts in the educational sector, up 15.5 per cent, while the steepest fall was among similar contracts in the security forces, down 70.8 per cent. The drop mainly reflects the completion and non-renewal of specific contracts in July 2025.

On a year-to-date basis, average total government employment increased by 0.7 per cent between January and September 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

Government employment encompasses staff from the civil service, educational service, and security forces.

The civil service includes employees in ministries, departments, and services, while the educational service covers school units, the Cyprus Productivity Centre, and the Higher Hotel Institute of Cyprus.

The security forces include personnel from the police, fire service, and national guard.

Across all categories, employees are classified as permanent staff, those with contracts of indefinite or definite duration, and hourly paid workers, including regular, casual, and seasonal employees.