From traditional vrakas to the mini skirt, show brings the history of the island to life through its fashions

Celebrating history and fashion, Here Come the Cypriots promises to take the public on an immersive journey through different time periods in the island’s style identity. In a bi-communal spectacle – organised by the Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR) and BE OPEN – period costumes will be modelled on the runway by every-day people, as well as both Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot teens from nearby schools.

Looking into the past, the show will also play tribute to the street merchants, who back in the day, were the pillars of the Cypriot community. Combining fashion and commerce, the exhibition will take place on Ermou street on Saturday.

Here Come the Cypriots will showcase garments from the Ottoman era, through the British colonial period and into modernity. Models will showcase garments which combine alternative interpretations of clothing trends of the past.

The outfits will demonstrate how fashion has acted as a visual indicator of social transformation, economic developments and cultural exchanges. Those on the runway will wear historical attire, providing guests with an up-close view.

CVAR, the hosts of the show, is one of the island’s leading research centres, and is home to multiple collections, a diverse museum and specialised library services. The exhibition takes its inspiration from its Here Come the Brides event in 2016, which explored the cultural and historical aspects of wedding dresses and the journey of Cypriot brides.

“Cyprus is an amalgamation of societies, histories and events, who have all left their mark on the people, their mentality and everyday life including the way we dress,” says CVAR executive director Dr Rita Severis. Saturday will be an homage to the last element, fostering knowledge and reviving cherished memories, she adds.

Global non-governmental organisation BE OPEN sees the show as an international initiative. BE OPEN is known to develop ways of harnessing the creative power of the younger generation through artistic and educational projects. Its founder Elena Baturina says the garment show is a chance to promote the engagement of youth.

“Involving Cypriot teens into the project, is an integral part of the show,” she says, adding that involving them in showcasing centuries of fashion will serve to expand their knowledge and inspire love, respect, culture and appreciation of their history, while connecting the two communities.

“I am proud that BE OPEN as an international socio-cultural and educational initiative can contribute to preserving those beautiful things that make Cyprus unique,” Baturina tells the Cyprus Mail. She feels Here Come the Cypriots is an opportunity for the public to see how creative minds can interpret, transform or introduce clothing traditions of the past into the contemporary scene.

Here Come the Cypriotswill also pay tribute to underrepresented members of the community of the time, the street merchants. No matter the era, the political climate or the weather, Cypriots knew they could always rely on their local sellers for the essentials or small luxuries.

The street merchants will play a major role on the runway. “In a trip down memory lane, sellers will be presented like the old times, selling carpets, raffles and so much more, dressed in historical attire,” adds Severis. She remembers, a man who was famous for selling religious icons in Eleftheria square when it was known as Metaxas square. “He was so well-known among the public that they nicknamed him ‘Ayios Petros’.”

With style deriving from every corner of the island, an important aspect of the garment show is fostering bi-communal dialogue through art, history and heritage. Severis says the only difference between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot fashion was the colour of the garments.

“Greek Cypriot vrakas were black, while Turkish Cypriot vrakas were white,” she adds. In the form of a visual timeline, the pieces will be presented accompanied by characteristic music from that time.

The 40-metre runway will begin from the eastern-influenced fashion to the westernised adaptation of Cyprus’ traditional style, until the full acceptance of the mini skirt. A textile revolution is one of the biggest statements that a country can make, a representation of progress and multiculturalism. “We want as many people as possible to attend, this truly an incredible initiative,” concludes Severis.

Here Come The Cypriots

A fashion show presenting the history of Cyprus through the clothes people wore. Ermou Street, Nicosia. October 18. 6.30pm. For more info: 22 300994