The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Monday announced a series of regulatory actions against several companies listed on its New Market for failing to comply with financial reporting obligations.

According to the CSE, a number of companies did not submit and publish their half-year financial reports for the period ending June 30, 2025, by the official deadline of September 30, 2025.

The announcement follows the expiry of the official deadline for submission and publication, which was September 30, 2025, as stipulated under Article 142 of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law and the relevant paragraph of the applicable directive.

The CSE said that the following companies did not comply with the requirement to file and publish their reports for the specified period.

These are MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Plc, HD Insurance Plc, A.J. Green Shell Plc, K. Kouimtzis S.A., G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Public Ltd, Rianeson Investments Plc, Mr. Pengu Public Company Ltd, and Astrobank Public Company Limited.

The exchange clarified that Astrobank Public Company Limited had published a related press release, but not its half-year financial results as required under Directive KDP 379/2014.

As a result of this non-compliance, and in accordance with the relevant directive and the CSE Council’s Policy Decision on the suspension and delisting of securities from its markets (Circulars 01/2018 and 02/2018, dated January 23, 2018), the CSE announced the following measures.

The shares of MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Plc, HD Insurance Plc, and Astrobank Public Company Limited will be marked with a special indicator on trading tables and price bulletins from October 16, 2025, to alert investors to the reporting delay.

The shares of the other companies (A.J. Green Shell Plc, K. Kouimtzis S.A., G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Public Ltd, Rianeson Investments Plc, and Mr. Pengu Public Company Ltd) will remain suspended, as they are already under suspension due to non-compliance with other ongoing obligations.

In a second announcement issued the same day, the CSE confirmed the continuation of trading suspensions for several of the above-mentioned companies for an additional two months, extending until December 15, 2025.

The extended suspension applies to Rianeson Investments Plc, G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Public Ltd, and A.J. Green Shell Plc, which have not published their annual financial reports for the year ended December 31, 2024, or their half-year financial reports for the period ended June 30, 2025.

The CSE also extended the suspension of K. Kouimtzis S.A. until December 15, 2025, citing the company’s failure to maintain the services of a Nominated Advisor, a continuous listing requirement, in addition to not submitting its half-year report.

The Exchange said the decision was taken under Article 185 of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law, as the same conditions requiring the suspension continue to apply.

It added that if any of the companies fulfil their reporting and advisory obligations during the suspension period, the trading suspension will be lifted.

In a separate development, the CSE issued additional updates concerning listed entities on the Regulated Market and the Emerging Companies Market, reflecting ongoing regulatory supervision and enforcement of financial reporting obligations.

The exchange stated that several issuers on the Regulated Market had failed to submit and publish their half-yearly financial reports for the period ending June 30, 2025.

The statutory deadline for submission and disclosure expired on 30 September 2025.

The companies concerned include Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, Ermes Department Stores Plc, Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc, Karyes Investment Public Ltd, Dome Investments Public Company Ltd, A. Tsokkos Hotels Public Ltd, Toxotis Investments Public Ltd, CPI Holdings Public Ltd, and Unifast Finance & Investments Public Company Ltd.

The CSE stated that the shares of companies already under suspension will remain so, since the same compliance deficiencies persist.

The trading suspension of Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, Ermes Department Stores Plc, Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc, and Karyes Investment Public Ltd will continue for an additional two months, until December 15, 2025, following approval from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, in line with Article 185 of the law.

Dome Investments Public Company Ltd, A. Tsokkos Hotels Public Ltd, and Toxotis Investments Public Ltd will remain under suspension until November 28, 2025.

Furthermore, the shares of CPI Holdings Public Ltd and Unifast Finance & Investments Public Company Ltd will be transferred from the Alternative Market to the Surveillance Market on October 16, 2025, pursuant to the relevant provisions of the applicable directive and the CSE Council’s policy decisions on suspension and delisting.

Meanwhile, the CSE also announced the continuation of the suspension of trading for Louis Plc on the Regulated Market.

The decision was made at the company’s request and approved by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The suspension, extended until December 15, 2025, relates to the potential leakage of confidential information concerning a planned restructuring of the Louis Group.

The exchange added that if, within the two-month period, the reason for suspension ceases to apply, trading in the company’s shares will resume.