The weather will be mainly clear on Tuesday, although some areas of the island may experience increased cloudiness at times.

Temperatures will range from up to 18 degrees Celsius in the higher mountains to 26 degrees in the coastal areas and up to 27 degrees inland.

Light to moderate winds will blow south- to northwest at force three to four Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

During the night, the weather will remain overwhelmingly clear with a chance of locally increased cloudiness. Winds will blow mainly northwest to northeast at force three Beaufort.

The temperature will drop to 12 degrees Celsius inland, 15 degrees in the coastal areas and around seven degrees in the higher mountains.

The sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

From Wednesday to Friday, the weather will be mainly clear, with an increased chance of localised cloudiness. The temperature is expected to rise slightly over the next three days.