The top 100 most valuable real estate transactions in Cyprus during July and August 2025 totalled €201.4 million, according to data released by property technology firm Ask Wire, which monitors real estate transactions, listing prices and construction activity across the island.

The analysis, which includes the top 10 transactions per district, reaffirms the steady interest in high-value deals across Cyprus despite broader market uncertainty.

In July, the 10 highest-value property sales nationwide reached a combined €31.95m, with the largest being the €9m sale of a building in Limassol’s Katholiki area.

Limassol accounted for four of the top 10 deals, while Nicosia and the Famagusta district each recorded two.

Larnaca and Paphos contributed one transaction each, showing that activity was spread across all regions.

Meanwhile, the top 50 sales in July reached a total of €72.8m.

Limassol ranked first in high-value transactions, holding the top three positions and accounting for 34.4 per cent of the total value of the 50 most expensive sales.

It was followed by Nicosia with 23.1 per cent, Paphos with 16.2 per cent, the free Famagusta district with 15.6 per cent, and Larnaca with 10.6 per cent.

In absolute figures, Limassol’s top 10 transactions amounted to €25m, followed by €16.8m in Nicosia, €11.8m in Paphos, and €11.4m in Famagusta, while Larnaca’s top 10 sales totalled €7.75m.

In August, the 10 most expensive property sales nationwide amounted to €83.5m, led by a landmark €58m transaction for office space in the Tsiflikoudia area of Limassol, one of the largest single property deals of the year.

Among the month’s top transactions, five were recorded in Limassol, three in Famagusta, and one each in Larnaca and Paphos. The top 50 August transactions reached a total of €128.6m.

Once again, Limassol dominated, with its top 10 deals accounting for 61 per cent of the total value among the 50 highest transactions.

Famagusta followed with €17.3m or 13.5 per cent, while Larnaca’s top 10 reached €16m, Paphos €10.6m, and Nicosia €6.2m.

Commenting on the findings, Pavlos Loizou, CEO of Ask Wire, said that “July stands out for a rare feature in our high-value property sales analysis, all five districts of free Cyprus are represented in the top 10 transactions.”

He added that this in itself “may suggest a broadening of demand for high-end properties across the island, something we are closely monitoring.”

He went on to say that “an equally important finding is the strong performance of the free Famagusta district, which outperformed Larnaca and came close to matching Paphos.”

According to Loizou, this also reflects “a notable drop in activity in both Larnaca and Paphos during July.”

“In August, Limassol once again cemented its reputation as the dominant district for high-value real estate in Cyprus,” Loizou said, noting that “the €58m transaction not only confirmed its leadership but also significantly influenced the market.”

He also pointed out that “Famagusta seems to have attracted more than just tourists this summer, it also drew buyers and investors in the high-end property segment, building on the momentum from July.”

According to Loizou, Nicosia saw a sharp decline in investor activity in August.

“Another notable finding, especially relevant amid the public debate on housing, is the presence of three plots among the top 10 transactions, located in central areas of Larnaca and Limassol,” he said.

“While it remains to be seen whether they will be developed into residential units, this trend highlights the often-discussed issue of underutilised urban land”, Loizou concluded.