After reaffirming his commitment to the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason, All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo went on Greek television and said he would like to finish his playing career in his native Greece.

A two-time MVP, Antetokounmpo is under contract with the Bucks for his 13th and 14th seasons through 2026-27 before he can enter free agency.

“I’m 30 years old, I can play in the NBA until I’m 36-38. I’d like to end my career in a Greek team, why not?” he said on ANT1’s ‘The 2night Show,’ according to a translation by BasketNews. “I don’t want to live in the United States. As soon as I leave the NBA, I want to return to Greece.

“I could end my career here,” he continued, “whether this team is called Filathlitikos, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, or Aris, I’m talking about all the teams now.”

The Athens native began his professional basketball career with Filathlitikos, a Greek B league team, and played two seasons. The Bucks selected him with the 15th overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft.

A nine-time All-Star and seven-time first-team All-NBA honoree, Antetokounmpo was voted MVP in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. He was the NBA Finals MVP in 2021 when the Bucks won the championship.

He has averaged 23.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.2 blocks and 32.9 minutes in 859 regular-season games (794 starts). Antetokounmpo also averaged 27.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 36.2 minutes in 84 playoff contests (all starts).

Milwaukee is signing one of his brothers, forward Alex Antetokounmpo, to a two-way contract, ESPN reported on Monday.

With Alex, 24, joining older brothers Giannis and Thanasis (33), it will mark the first time in NBA history that three siblings were on the same active roster, per ESPN.