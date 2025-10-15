A weak low-pressure system is currently affecting Cyprus, bringing mild and mostly clear weather to the region.

On Wednesday, the sky will be mainly clear in the morning, with local clouds increasing after midday. Winds will be light and variable at first, around 3 on the Beaufort scale, turning later to mainly southwesterly to northwesterly, still light to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort. Seas are expected to be calm to slightly choppy. Temperatures will reach about 28C inland, 26C along the coast, and 19C in higher mountainous areas.

On Thursday, skies will remain mostly clear, with occasional cloud cover. Winds will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at 3 Beaufort. Sea conditions will stay calm to slightly choppy. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to around 13C inland, 15C on the coast, and 7C in the mountains.

For Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, weather is expected to remain generally clear, though occasional cloud cover may appear. Temperatures are not expected to change significantly and will remain close to the seasonal averages.