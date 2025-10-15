A major part of Limassol will face a planned water supply interruption on October 29, as part of scheduled improvement works by the Limassol district local government organisation (EOA).

The interruption will last from 7am to 5pm and is expected to affect several neighbourhoods across the town. According to Limassol EOA, the water cut is necessary to carry out an important improvement project involving the relocation and upgrade of a main water supply pipeline. The organisation described the work as part of a wider plan to improve service quality and ensure a stable and safe water supply in the coming years.

The interruption will affect two main areas. The first is the entire area south of the Limassol intercity road, from Makarios III avenue-Mesa Yitonia road to the west of the Limassol industrial area. The second is the area north of Makarios III avenue, from the traffic lights to Paphos street, extending to Epimitheos street. Limassol EOA said that all efforts will be made to complete the works as quickly as possible to minimise disruption.

The organisation apologised for any inconvenience, stressing that the project is essential to improve Limassol’s water infrastructure and to ensure long-term service reliability.

Residents seeking more details or wishing to view a map of the affected areas can visit the EOA’s official website at https://eoalimessos.org.cy. The organisation also reminded the public that updates and clarifications will be available online throughout the project.