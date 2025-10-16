Cancer prevention, treatment and care must be prioritised during Cyprus’ 2026 EU Council presidency, Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras and MEPs Michalis Hadjipantela and Giorgos Georgiou have urged the health minister.

The officials represent the “Larnaca Call,” a united European initiative launched on July 4, which appeals to the Cypriot government to lead with ambition and cooperation on cancer treatment at the European level.

The initiative aims to use Cyprus’ 2026 EU Council presidency as a pivotal moment to renew political commitment to the European Beating Cancer Plan and the EU Cancer Mission beyond 2027.

It emphasises sustainable funding, equitable access to treatment and reducing disparities in cancer care across Europe, and, according to the Larnaca municipality, has garnered broad support from political leaders, healthcare professionals, researchers and patient groups.

In a letter to the Health Minister Michael Damianos, the mayor and the two MEPs requested an urgent meeting to discuss the proposals of the “Larnaca Call”, so that the Cyprus presidency can be “a catalyst for ensuring public health”.

The municipality commented that the initiative “marks the start of a critical discussion for the lives of thousands of patients.”