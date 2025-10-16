Electricity supply to certain areas in Paphos will be interrupted next Monday due to maintenance work on the grid, the state-run power utility said on Thursday.

The interruption will occur between 8am and 11am in the village of Polemi, and between 8am and 2pm in the following communities: Ayios Dimitrianos, Psathi, Fyti, Kritou Marottou, Asproyia, Anadiou, Kannaviou, Melamiou, Drynia, Milia, Drymou, Lasa and Simou.

Whereas the power stoppage may not last for the entire duration indicated, affected consumers should nevertheless assume so.

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus said it regrets any inconvenience caused by the necessary maintenance works.