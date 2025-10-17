The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Cyprus remained unchanged in September 2025 compared with September 2024, according to data released on Friday by the state statistical service.

On a monthly basis, the index recorded a decrease of 0.4 per cent compared with August 2025, reaching 119.39 units from 119.88 units.

Compared with September last year, the largest increases were recorded in recreation and culture, which rose by 5.6 per cent, and restaurants and hotels, up 4.9 per cent.

In contrast, clothing and footwear declined by 7.2 per cent, while housing, water supply, electricity, gas and other fuels fell by 3.8 per cent.

Among the major consumption categories, food and non-alcoholic beverages stood at 128.06 units, marking a 1.1 per cent monthly increase and a 1 per cent rise for the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, alcoholic beverages and tobacco recorded a 0.4 per cent monthly rise, while furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance slipped by 0.2 per cent.

The health category remained stable month-on-month but rose by 1.2 per cent compared with September 2024.

At the same time, transport registered one of the sharpest declines, falling by 5.1 per cent compared with August and 1.9 per cent year-on-year, mainly reflecting lower fuel prices.

Similarly, communication increased slightly by 0.1 per cent over the month but declined by 1.9 per cent compared with last year.

In addition, education saw an increase of 2.1 per cent compared with August and 3.3 per cent compared with September 2024, while restaurants and hotels dropped by 1.5 per cent month-on-month but rose by 5.3 per cent over the nine-month period.

Meanwhile, miscellaneous goods and services edged up 0.5 per cent compared with August and 0.4 per cent compared with last year.

For the period January to September 2025, the categories showing the most notable increases compared with the same period of 2024 were recreation and culture, up 6.5 per cent, and restaurants and hotels, up 5.3 per cent, while clothing and footwear recorded a decrease of 6 per cent and housing and utilities fell by 1.6 per cent.

When analysed by economic category, energy recorded the largest year-on-year decline, down 6.0 per cent, while services rose by 3.7 per cent.

Furthermore, compared with August 2025, services decreased by 2 per cent, non-energy industrial goods increased by 1.5 per cent, and food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 0.9 per cent.

According to the service, the CPI is based on the prices of 805 goods and services collected across Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.

Prices for items such as fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and fuels are collected weekly, while the rest are gathered monthly, ensuring a representative reflection of consumer spending patterns across Cyprus.