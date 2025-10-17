Nicosia will spring to life this Sunday as another edition of the Indian Food Festival takes place. Transforming Eleftheria Square into a hub of flavours, spices and aromas, the festival will celebrate not only the rich cuisine of India but also its culture, traditions and dances. From 12pm to 7pm, central Nicosia will feature signature recipes, performances and activities for all ages.

With free entrance and lots to taste, witness and enjoy, the Indian Food Festival is bound to be a packed event. Visitors will be able to indulge in north and south Indian delicacies, dishes and unique recipes as well as Gujarati and central Indian specialties. Traditional sweets and refreshing drinks will complete the day’s menu.

Beyond the food, a rich agenda of performances and traditions will be displayed. Throughout the day, live music and kirtan will take place along with traditional dance performances. This year, a drumming circle with George Satya and a gong sound bath by Eleonora (The Wooden House) will add to the day’s atmosphere.

“Organised by Yummy India restaurants Support by Cyprus India Culture Association, MBS Cyprus, this is more than a food festival,” explains the team behind it. “It’s a journey to India’s heart through taste, sound and soul. Bring your friends & family and experience the true flavours of India in Cyprus!”

Indian Food Festival

Food from north, south, Gujarati and central India, performances, drumming circle and gong sound bath. October 19. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 12pm-7pm. Free