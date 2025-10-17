Get ready for a cultural event in the heart of old Nicosia that celebrates the island’s history through fashion and commerce. Here Come the Cypriots is an immersive experience set to bring a flair from a bygone era to Ermou Street this Saturday.

The Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR) in collaboration with BE OPEN presents a historical timeline of Cyprus through garments and the everyday figures of street sellers, offering a unique window into Cyprus’ rich and evolving identity.

A historical-based fashion show and performance is planned for 6.30pm, showcasing garments from the Ottoman era to the British colonial period and into modernity. These costumes reflect how fashion has served as a visual marker of social change, economic shifts and cultural exchange. The pieces will be brought to life on the catwalk by teenagers from local schools.

“The multicultural island of Cyprus is an amalgamation of societies, histories and events. These have all left their mark not only on the people and their mentality, but also on many aspects of everyday life – culinary traditions, language and dress,” says CVAR’s Rita Severis.

“The deep artistic and artisanal history of Cyprus provides a rich backdrop for such projects – both educational and inspiring. It connects the past and the future, weaving together contemporary design and traditional clothes-making. Involving schoolchildren in showcasing centuries of fashion will broaden their knowledge and nurture love, respect and appreciation for their history, culture and individual self-expression,” adds BE OPEN founder Elena Baturina.

Going beyond a mere fashion event, Here Come the Cypriots also revives the energy of old Cypriot street markets and daily commerce, highlighting the trades and crafts that dominated life. By blending historical fashion and live performance, Here Come the Cypriots offers an innovative way to understand the island’s past and reflect on its cultural legacy.

Here Come the Cypriots

Fashion event and live performance, showcasing the history and culture of Cyprus. A collaboration by CVAR and BE OPEN. October 18. Ermou Street, Nicosia. 6.30pm