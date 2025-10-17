As the Premier League cranks back into action after the international break, the jury is still out on the impact of some of the most expensive close-season signings.

Here is a look at how eight of them have fared so far.

HUGO EKITIKE (Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool, 69 million pounds

France forward Ekitike’s arrival at Liverpool was overshadowed by the club’s summer-long pursuit of Alexander Isak but he has arguably been the champions’ best player so far.

Showing a coolness in front of goal and the energy to win the ball back in dangerous areas, Ekitike has three goals and one assist in six Premier League games.

The only blemish was a red card for celebrating a League Cup goal against Southampton by removing his shirt.

JOAO PEDRO (Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea, 60 million pounds)

The 24-year-old Brazilian has two goals and three assists in his first seven Premier League games.

After his goals helped power Chelsea to the Club World Cup title he has taken that momentum into the new season with his adaptability and ‘problem solving’ impressing coach Enzo Maresca.

Happy anywhere across the front line, Joao Pedro has given Chelsea plenty of attacking options.

MOHAMMED KUDUS (West Ham United to Tottenham Hotspur – 55 million pounds)

After a disappointing final season at West Ham, there were doubts when Tottenham signed the Ghana winger but he has rediscovered his spark and already made a big impact.

Kudus made two assists on his debut against Burnley and already has a league-leading four.

He also scored the winner last time out at Leeds United and it will be interesting to see what manager Thomas Frank does when Swede Dejan Kulusevski returns from injury.

FLORIAN WIRTZ (Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool – 100 million pounds, plus 16 million in potential bonuses)

Liverpool broke their transfer record to sign the Germany playmaker, only to break it again to buy Alexander Isak.

So far Wirtz has struggled to adapt to the pace of the Premier League and, while there have been flashes of the ability that saw him score 57 goals and make 65 assists in 197 appearances for Leverkusen, he has been disappointing.

After no goals or assists in seven Premier League appearances, manager Arne Slot will hope he finds his groove soon and ignites Liverpool’s season.

ALEXANDER ISAK (Newcastle United to Liverpool – 125 million pounds)

After missing the beginning of the season as he held out for his dream move to Liverpool, Isak has lacked sharpness.

He has only started two Premier League games and is yet to score a league goal for the Reds, although most observers expect him to improve soon once he achieves full match fitness.

A goal against Manchester United this weekend would be the perfect way to announce himself to the Kop.

BENJAMIN SESKO (Leipzig to Manchester United – 76 million pounds)

United fans were excited about the arrival of the 22-year-old Slovenian but initial reaction was mixed as he struggled in a struggling team and some suggested United may have fallen into the same trap as their ill-fated signing of Rasmus Hojlund.

But goals in successive Premier League games before the international break hint at better things to come once he connects with fellow new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

VIKTOR GYOKERES (Sporting to Arsenal – 55 million pounds plus around 8 million pounds in add-ons)

Arsenal’s impressive start to the campaign has rather glossed over the Swede’s underwhelming start. He has three Premier League goals but has not scored in his last six games.

Manager Mikel Arteta says he is not concerned but will need goals from the player expected to be the out-and-out striker the club was missing in previous seasons.

NICK WOLTEMADE (VfB Stuttgart to Newcastle – 69 million pounds)

The loss of Isak and missing out on Ekitike has been softened by the form of the towering 23-year-old who has scored three goals in four Premier League appearances as well as netting in the Champions League against Union St-Gilloise.

Early indications are that he could become the latest fan favourite on Tyneside.