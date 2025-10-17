Mainly fine weather with passing clouds can be expected on Friday, with temperatures reaching 28C inland, 26C along the coast and 19C in the highest mountains.

Winds will start off as a variable gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort and will later become a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Friday night will be clear with local clouds. Temperatures will drop to 14C inland, 17C along the coast and 8C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort over slight seas.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be mainly fine with local clouds and isolated showers from Sunday onwards, mainly in the mountains.

Fine dust in the atmosphere is possible.

Temperatures till Sunday will remain stable and close to the seasonal average, with a slight increase on Monday.