Inflow into Cyprus’s dams since October has reached just 1.7 million cubic metres, highlighting the severity of the island’s worsening water crisis.

The figures were made public on Tuesday by the water development department (WDD), with senior technical engineer Marios Hadjicostis describing the level as “tragic” and effectively insignificant for replenishing reserves.

He said dam capacity continues to decline because water consumption remains higher than inflow.

A meaningful improvement, he explained, would require average inflows of between 10 and 12 million cubic metres.

The long term average for October to December over the past 30 to 35 years stands at around 13 million, highlighting the scale of the shortfall this year.

Despite rainfall being above expected levels in areas such as Polis Chrysochous and Nicosia, the increased rainfall has not translated into water storage as these places do not have dams and, therefore, has done little to ease pressure on national reserves.

Hadjicostis said the situation can only be reversed by sustained, heavy rainfall over several days in mountainous catchment areas supplying major dams.

The immediate goal is to secure sufficient water for next year, with the longer-term aim of holding reserves that could cover two years of demand.

Cyprus is now facing a fourth consecutive year of drought, exceeding the usual cycle of dry periods that typically last up to three years.

According to departmental figures, Cyprus has not seen a drought of this level since 2008.

The prolonged conditions have placed farmers under growing strain, with many having faced repeated water shortages affecting their plantations.

He urged the public to always use water sparingly, warning that “droughts will continue and climate change is worsening the situation.”