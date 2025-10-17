The tax department on Friday announced planned maintenance work on the Tax For All online system, which may cause temporary service interruptions on specific dates and times.

According to the department, the interruptions are expected between 4.30pm and 10.30pm on the following dates: October 17, 21, 23, and 27 and November 3.

The department said the maintenance is part of scheduled system updates aimed at improving performance and reliability. Users may experience brief disruptions when accessing the platform during those hours. It apologised for any inconvenience the temporary interruptions may cause and thanked the public for its understanding.

The Tax For All system is widely used by individuals and businesses in Cyprus for tax submissions, payments and online services.

Regular maintenance, the department said, is essential to ensure smooth operation and data security.