For anybody who enjoys watching eccentric personalities in action in a show filled with morally grey characters House, M.D. is for you. First released over 20 years ago, in November 2004, and running for eight seasons, this American medical drama became an undoubted classic.

The story centres on the life of misanthropic diagnostic physician Dr Gregory House (played by Hugh Laurie) and his team of three physicians – initially Foreman, Cameron and Chase although the line-up does change over later seasons – as they try to solve seemingly impossible medical cases. The show has won multiple awards including the title of the Most Watched Show of 2008.

It starts off strong with a kindergarten teacher collapsing in class and being taken to Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital. When other doctors wrongfully diagnose her with cancer, she is transferred to Dr House’s diagnostic department. A medical misconduct case has left House with a mobility issue, and deeply rooted distrust towards all patients. He even has a go-to phrase “everybody lies”, which the pilot episode is named after.

House is known for his unethical medical proceedings but receives special treatment from the management due to his Sherlock Holmes like ability to solve impossible cases. Apart from his tendency to force his medical team to break into patients’ homes to collect samples, he often puts both the patients and their loved ones under all kinds of emotional tests to extract the information he needs to solve a case.

Even though the show is without a doubt brilliantly executed and the hospital shenanigans keep things interesting, viewers should take it with a grain of salt. Signs of the times are evident on House, M.D. with humour which would be often unacceptable today (and rightfully so).

The main characters are not always likeable due to their impulsive natures and questionable morals, but it goes both ways in a show with excellent character building. Overall, it’s not for everyone, but worth checking out. House, M.D. is available for streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime.